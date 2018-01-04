

La Presse Canadienne





The mighty winter storm that is about to hit eastern Canada is causing disruptions for travellers heading anywhere along the eastern coast of Canada and the U.S.

The Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) website reported early Thursday morning that airlines at Trudeau Airport had cancelled flights to airports in the New York area, Halifax, Fredericton, Moncton, Charlottetown, Boston, Detroit and Philadelphia. Several other flights were delayed.

The same was true for a large number of flights to some of those destinations departing from Pearson Airport in Toronto.

Travellers are advised to check airport websites to ensure their flights are on schedule.

Storm to hit Quebec, too

The intense storm will also hit Quebec on Thursday.

Between 5 and 10 centimetres are expected in southern Quebec.

The centre of the province could receive more: 10 to 20 centimetres, while eastern Quebec will be buried under 20 to 40 centimetres of snow. The tip of the Gaspésie will be the most affected with 50 centimetres of snowfall in the forecast.

The snowfalls will come with strong winds, creating blowing snow and making visibility very difficult for some drivers.

Environment Canada has also released storm surge and winter storm warnings for several areas along the St. Lawrence River, including Québec, Lévis, Bellechasse, Île d'Orléans, Montmagny, Rivière-du-Loup, Rimouski and Matane, Saint-Anne-des-Monts, Gaspé and the Lower North Shore. Further south, the areas of New Carlisle and Chandler are also under warning.

Storm surge warning means that there is a risk of coastal overflowing due to a combination of very strong winds during a major storm and a high tide period.

