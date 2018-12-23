

CTV Montreal





This past year proved to a record-breaking one for Trudeau Airport, and that business hasn’t let up in the days leading to Christmas.

Travellers waiting for their flights said they were feeling stressed, with some flights delayed.

“We left an hour and some late because of mechanical difficulties,” said Cheri Smith, who was headed to Mexico’s Punta Canada. “When we arrived this morning, our flight was already gone to Punta Cana.”

Ruiqi He was headed to Puerto Rico but her plans were also disrupted.

“We missed our connecting flight and we’re trying to get the first flight,” she said. “I think we’re going to New York first, were’ figuring things out.”

Hundreds of other passengers were also stuck at the end of a year that saw 19 million people go through Trudeau. During the holidays, an average of 55,000 people will pass through airport each day.

A survey by Quebec’s tourism ministry showed that during the holidays, 53 per cent of people will spend at least one night away from home. With all that travelling, Dan Allan, a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic, said travellers should take care of their mental and physical health.

“The one thing you want to do is keep the blood flowing, so flexing your ankles,” he said. “I wouldn’t keep my legs crossed, that obstructs the blood flow back to the heart. Wear compression stockings and hydrating well is also very useful.”

On a practical level, Canadian Air Transport Security Authority spokesperson Christine Langlois advised against pre-wrapping presents to avoid a mess at security and advised that with Canada legalizing pot this year, only 30 of recreational cannabis is permitted onboard flights.