Travel advisory issued after snowfall blankets Montreal roads
Montreal received a little more snow than expected overnight, making for slippery roads Sunday morning.
A travel advisory was issued by Environment Canada at daybreak, urging drivers to prepare for "quickly changing and detoriorating" conditions.
The snow is forecasted to keep on coming, with up to 15 centimetres expected in some areas by Sunday evening.
As of 9:30 a.m., most roads in the city were in "fair" condition, according to Québec 511, while conditions were "poor" on the North and South Shores and in the West Island.
It's just a taste of what's to come: Environment Canada says a major storm with "different types of precipitation and strong to high winds" is expected to sweep Quebec from Tuesday to Thursday morning.
1 person dead after stabbing downtown Toronto
A man has died after a stabbing that took place late Saturday night in downtown Toronto.
Police search for 2 suspects after stabbing in downtown Toronto
A man has been transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing that occurred in downtown Toronto.
TTC is making changes to several bus routes. Here's what you need to know
Some changes are hitting the TTC’s tracks this weekend as the transit network is increasing service across a number of bus routes and restoring other lines. Here's what to expect starting Sunday.
Five-year-old Moncton, N.B., boy mourned in hockey pre-game ceremony
Before the puck dropped at a Saturday morning hockey game in Moncton, people held a moment of silence for Tate Hughes, a five-year-old who died suddenly on Tuesday.
Firefighters, police search for body in Moncton, N.B., river
Firefighters and police in Moncton responded to a call of a body in the Petitcodiac River Sunday morning.
Weekend cold snap expected to bring snowstorm to some parts of Nova Scotia
With an air temperature of -7 C and strong wind gusts making it feel more like -1C, some people spent Saturday anticipating a snowstorm.
London Lightning return home as members of new Basketball Super League
The London Lightning are back at home as they play their first home game as a member of the new Basketball Super League (BSL)
Revamped Forest City Velodrome reopens
The Forest City Velodrome has climbed back from the brink
Suspended driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 17
A 57-year-old driver is accused of travelling more than 60km/h over the speed limit in the North Bay area.
Family grieves daughter who died after Thunder Bay police did not respond to 911 call
The family of a woman found dead in northern Ontario after officers reportedly did not respond to a 911 call say the case raises concerns about the treatment of First Nations women by Thunder Bay police.
RCMP search for missing helicopter in Glacier National Park
A helicopter that left Calgary Friday night is missing, and RCMP say it has potentially crashed somewhere in British Columbia.
-
2 boys charged following fight at Seton YMCA
Two teens face charges after a fight Friday that closed the Seton YMCA.
Three pedestrians hit in two separate collisions
Police responded to two separate collisions Saturday involving three pedestrians, including a 5-year-old.
Personal injury lawyer advocates for safer roads following multiple pedestrian collisions
The number of collisions involving pedestrians in Waterloo Region is raising concerns about safety on the streets.
The Ring’s Wedding Expo stops in Kitchener for the weekend
The Ring’s KW Wedding Expo kicked off Saturday and is the perfect place for anyone planning to tie the knot.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in 3rd shooting in 3 days in Coquitlam
A third shooting in as many days left a man with life-threatening injuries in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon.
Community leaders, RCMP host forum on extortion plots targeting South Asian businesses
Members of Surrey's South Asian business community gathered Saturday to listen to community leaders, politicians and RCMP discuss a recent string of extortion attempts and shootings.
'We're very optimistic moving forward': North Shore mountains get fresh dump of snow
Mount Seymour reopened Saturday with a fresh layer of powder to ring in the new year.
Hyman hat trick lifts surging Oilers past Senators 3-1
Zach Hyman is well on pace for another career year with the Edmonton Oilers.
Downtown Windsor BIA supports street cleanup program with further funding
Gord Stevens is among the workers who are paid by Leonard’s House to clean the streets of downtown Windsor, as part of the Good Neighbour Service Program. The Downtown Windsor BIA says it has boosted funding to the program.
'No final decisions have been made' by province on whether to remit carbon tax for January
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
Artist shares skills with others in unique workshop
A unique art workshop was held on Saturday for Regina residents to learn how to customize sneakers.
New signage to commemorate new Outdoor Hockey League season
Ehrlo Sport Venture’s Outdoor Hockey League (OHL) celebrated the beginning of their 31st season by having a free skate on Saturday.
First big snowfall of 2024 coats Ottawa in white
A blanket of snow covered Ottawa on Sunday, and more is on the way as the city experiences its first big snowfall of 2024.
Bystander helps rescue driver who crashed through ice on Ottawa River
Ottawa Fire Services says a driver was unharmed after crashing through ice on the Ottawa River in the Dunrobin area on Friday.
Traffic stop on Bank Street leads to arrests and gun seizure
Ottawa police say two 24-year-olds are facing charges after a traffic stop this weekend.
Dakota Dunes Powwow welcomes First Nations communities for New Year celebrations
Dancers, drummers, and spectators from First Nations communities across the province gathered to celebrate the New Year at the Dakota Dunes Powwow, marking its return for the first time since 2020.
Saskatoon SPCA opens new location
The Saskatoon SPCA has opened its new location, and staff are already seeing some success.