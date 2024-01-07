Travel advisory issued after snowfall blankets Montreal roads

Montreal received a little more snow than expected overnight, making for slippery roads Sunday morning.

A travel advisory was issued by Environment Canada at daybreak, urging drivers to prepare for "quickly changing and detoriorating" conditions.

The snow is forecasted to keep on coming, with up to 15 centimetres expected in some areas by Sunday evening.

As of 9:30 a.m., most roads in the city were in "fair" condition, according to Québec 511, while conditions were "poor" on the North and South Shores and in the West Island.

It's just a taste of what's to come: Environment Canada says a major storm with "different types of precipitation and strong to high winds" is expected to sweep Quebec from Tuesday to Thursday morning.