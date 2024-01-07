MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Travel advisory issued after snowfall blankets Montreal roads

    A truck makes its way along a street during heavy snowfall in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a weather warning as 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected for the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A truck makes its way along a street during heavy snowfall in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a weather warning as 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected for the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Montreal received a little more snow than expected overnight, making for slippery roads Sunday morning.

    A travel advisory was issued by Environment Canada at daybreak, urging drivers to prepare for "quickly changing and detoriorating" conditions.

    The snow is forecasted to keep on coming, with up to 15 centimetres expected in some areas by Sunday evening.

    As of 9:30 a.m., most roads in the city were in "fair" condition, according to Québec 511, while conditions were "poor" on the North and South Shores and in the West Island.

    It's just a taste of what's to come: Environment Canada says a major storm with "different types of precipitation and strong to high winds" is expected to sweep Quebec from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News