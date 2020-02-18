MONTREAL -- A 74-year-old driver was killed and his 33-year-old passenger was seriously injured in a collision between a train and a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Tuesday.

According to Montreal police, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gouin Blvd. and Poincaré St.

The driver was heading eastbound on Gouin Blvd. and was on the tracks when his vehicle was hit by the train, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The passenger was in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon.

Neither the exo commuter train conductor nor any of its passengers were injured.

On Tuesday afternoon the Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced it would deploy an investigator to look into the cause of the crash.