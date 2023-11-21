Transportation Safety Board investigating train collision in Montreal

The federal transportation safety board said it has deployed a team of investigators to Montreal's north end after a train collision Tuesday evening.

"The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence," the Transportation Safety Board wrote in a post on the X platform.

Liam MacDonald, a TSB spokesperson, told CTV News that the incident involved an Exo commuter train in the Saint-Leonard borough. He did not provide any further details.

This is a developing story. More to come.