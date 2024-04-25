Transport minister clarifies after saying Quebec doesn't manage public transit

Quebec's transport minister was on the defensive Thursday after saying that running public transit isn't the province's job.

Opposition parties at the Quebec legislature are arguing Genevieve Guilbault is not living up to her position as minister of transport and sustainable mobility, claimed she is ignoring public transit.

While being questioned this week about a nearly $500-million deficit for Montreal-area transit agencies, she contended that is wasn't her responsibility.

"Managing public transit and transit companies is not a mission of the state," she said.

On Thursday, she clarified that statement.

"It is a mission of the government to support public transit, but it is not our mission to manage it on a daily basis," she said.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says transit agencies need more support from the province and invited Guilbault to see why.

"I'd like the minister to take the metro in the morning, to take the bus in Laval, to try and get to the Greater Montreal Area, because there's only one bus an hour," she said.

Plante said the STM has already cut 200 jobs and saved $35 million so far this year.

Opposition parties said Guilbault needs to step up.

"She asked for adding 'sustainable mobility' as the title of her minister. I want to prove that it's not cosmetic, it's not false. I want her to invest in public transit," said Quebec Solidaire MNA Etienne Grandmont.

"Sustainable mobility, that's her title, and she is saying, 'It's not my responsibility.' Incredible," said Parti Quebecois MNA Pascale Paradis.

For months, transit agencies and the province have been at odds, with threats to cut bus lines and shorten the metro's hours.

Last year, Quebec covered 70 per cent of the deficit, but the province said it's not a long-term solution.

With lower ridership, transit agencies have been losing money. To help make up that cost, mayors are floating the idea of hiking vehicle registration to $228, a nearly 300 per cent increase.



"I think at the end of the day, we will have to somehow raise taxes to better finance public transit but before that, I believe there are things we can do," said Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer.

The minister has promised to meet with the mayors to discuss public transit issues further.