Montreal

    • Transplant Quebec wants more organ donations

    Transplant Quebec is reiterating its call to the Quebec government to review its legislation and implement effective procedures to increase organ donation rates.

    According to Transplant Quebec, 913 people in the province were waiting for an organ donation at the end of 2022, while only 483 people received transplants during the year.

    The organization points out Quebec is trailing behind other Canadian provinces regarding the number of organ donations.

    Martine Bouchard, executive director of Transplant Quebec, maintains that significant progress must be made through coherent reforms.

    The organization is asking that a comprehensive bill be introduced to deal with issues such as managing donations, training healthcare professionals, the role and influence of the deceased's relatives, raising awareness among the Quebec population and consent.

    Tuesday is World Organ Donor Day, and as part of its campaign, Transplant Quebec unveiled an oversized silicone heart in the middle of a 2.4-metre-high wall of ice to be exhibited in front of the National Assembly until Thursday.

    The display is considered a public act to draw attention to the importance of adopting a legislative framework to optimize donations in Quebec.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 17, 2023. 

