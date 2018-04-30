

CTV Montreal





The cost of public transit will rise slightly for many commuters on July 1, 2018.

The regional transportation authority (ARTM) is increasing its fares by about two percent for riders on the STM, STL, RTM, and RTL.

In many cases the cost of an individual ticket will stay the same, but the cost for packages, be it for ten tickets, weekly fares, or monthly fares, will rise.

For example, the cost for taking the bus or metro in Montreal will remain $3.25 for an individual fare, but the cost of a ten-ticket package will rise $1 to $28, and a monthly pass will cost $85 instead of $83.

Fares for students, children, and seniors will stay the same.

The full fare chart is available on the ARTM's website.