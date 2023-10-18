Transit companies say Quebec's deficit offer is insufficient

Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault has denied that she's only interested in absorbing 20 per cent of Quebec's projected $2.5 billion public transit deficit over five years, arguing that this is simply a first offer.

"I'm open to it. It was the first proposal. They all know I'm waiting for their counter-proposal," Guilbault told a press scrum at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Radio-Canada reported Wednesday morning that there were disputes between Minister Guilbault and the transport companies over her proposal, which they deemed insufficient.

Guilbault recalled that the government had been there to help transit companies during the pandemic when ridership dropped.

"We will continue to compensate for lost fare revenue, but should the government finance all operating expenses? That's where the whole question is," she said.

'A NATIONAL SCANDAL'

The opposition parties roundly criticized the Coalition Avenir Québec minister's offer.

"It's a national scandal, what's happening here. We're heading for massive service cuts in our public transit companies. Who do you think is going to bear the brunt of this? Obviously, the people on the outskirts (...) That's where the service is least profitable, that's where we're going to cut first," said Étienne Grandmont, a member of Québec solidaire.

"It's very worrying. We see a government that talks (...) about reducing car dependency, reducing the number of cars on the road. It's a contradiction with what's happening with the transit companies," said Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji.

Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon also sees the situation as worrying.

"If you have fewer services, you'll have fewer users. We're falling into a downward spiral, which is exactly the opposite of the concept of sustainable mobility, which is, however, the minister's title, and the opposite of what we should be doing right now, both financially and environmentally," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 18, 2023.