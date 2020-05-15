MONTREAL -- Fifteen patients in Laval recovering from COVID-19 got to spend their Friday in the arena that normally hosts Rocket games in the American Hockey League.

Laval's regional health authority announced it will be gradually transferring more patients to the arena from the Hôpital de la Cité-de-la-Santé starting next week.

Voici la première équipe qui sera au chevet de nos usagers en voie de rétablissement de la COVID-19 dans le site non traditionnel aménagé à la @Place_Bell. Pour en savoir plus https://t.co/6Kr7pSFDYF pic.twitter.com/Zk78yzCowQ — CISSS de Laval (@cissslaval) May 15, 2020

The goal is to free up beds at the hospital for geriatric patients recovering from the virus.

The Place Bell will be able to accommodate 50 people, and all patients will have a private space with a bed, rocking chair, table and bedside lamp.

Between 75 and 100 employees from CISSS Laval will work at the temporary facility.

“This unconventional site is intended to be a convalescent centre where it is possible to offer quality care to users while freeing up acute care beds at the Hôpital de la Cité-de-la-Santé,” said president and CEO of CISSS de Laval, Christian Gagne.

"These are our families and we want to take care of them, whether it be our patients or the dedicated staff,” said Laval CISSS union president Marjolaine Aube.