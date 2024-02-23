MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Transco bus strike 'has to be resolved,' says Quebec labour minister

    School bus
    Share

    Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet met Autobus Transco management and union representatives on Friday in hopes that the labour dispute gets settled soon, as 15,000 children haven't had school transport since the fall.

    "I wanted to put pressure on them to move forward and resolve this dispute," explained the minister in an interview.

    The strike by the 350 school bus drivers at school bus company Autobus Transco in Montreal began on Oct. 31, 2023.

    Some 15,000 students in schools run by the Lester B. Pearson and English Montreal School Boards, the Centres de services scolaires de Montréal and Marguerite-Bourgeoys, and Collège privé Sainte-Anne haven't had school bus transportation ever since.

    The matter is bogged down in a dispute over the pay of the 350 bus drivers represented by the union, which is affiliated with the CSN-affiliated Fédération des employé(e)s des services publics.

    The employer has already proposed that the union go to arbitration to resolve the dispute, but the union has refused.

    Boulet thinks it's a good idea and said he's prepared to appoint an arbitrator quickly to put an end to the labour dispute.

    He said an arbitrator would be a neutral and impartial third party.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News