Trans woman vying for heavyweight title at Montreal pro-wrestling event

When "The Professor" Shayne Hawk started wrestling in Montreal two decades ago, the culture was toxic.

When he started coaching and running the International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS), he wanted that to change.

"There was a lot of bullying in wrestling when I came up, and I knew that I didn't want to pass that on, so in order to break that generational trauma, what we did here is become much more accepting and I think the results speak for themselves," said Hawk.

Hawk will be part of the Scarred 4 Life IWS event at the Olympia Saturday night. It is being promoted as the most diverse wrestling event Montreal has seen.

Persian trans woman the Dark Shiek will battle Quebecer Benjamin Tull for the heavyweight championship, a mixed tag team featuring gay Quebec wrestler Alex Maze and his Black partner Kirstara "The Sweetest Pea" along with local "Hardcore Hero" The Green Phantom, and multiple women's matches feature on the card.

Maze said the IWS fans were quick to embrace him for who he is.

"The first show I came in as staff, I was wearing a shirt that says 'gay is not okay, it's fabulous,' just to see how people would react. No reaction at all," he said.

Though he said some fans in smaller venues with other circuits have shouted homophobic taunts at him, those in Montreal watching IWS shows have always had his back in the ring.

"With IWS, we don't have that issue," he said. "IWS, I step into the ring, [and] they know what to get ready for."

Alex Maze said IWS fans, staff and fellow wrestlers have his back and that him being gay is no obstacle to being accepted and supported in the IWS. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Kristara said being inclusive is a no-brainer for wrestling in 2023.

"We're all different. If I'm watching a show and don't see someone that looks like me, I can't relate as well, or I might not feel as into it," she said.

The Green Phantom will team up with gay wrestler Alex Maze and his partner Kristara The Sweetest Pea as part of what they're calling the most diverse wrestling spectacle in Montreal's history. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

"The Brightest Light in the Room" Dani Leo will square off against IWS Women's Champion Melanie Havok. Leo said she when she fights "the Classy Kind of Trashy" from Laval, Que., she wants to be an example for girls who may want to get into the ring.

"The fact that I get to be that now for other little girls in the crowd, that means everything to me because I didn't have that growing up. I want to be the person that I wish I had," she said.

Those in the IWS crew remember seeing wrestlers in the past mocking their ethnic identity or sexual orientation.

"There are certain stereotypes, especially when you're a person of colour - you might be the villain, you might be something really outrageous that you don't identify with," said Kristara.

"When I was growing up, LGBT [people] were a mockery," said Maze. "There was Billy and Chuck, there was Rico, it was always a straight man doing 'gay-type' archetype, it was stereotypes. It was breaking people, tearing us down."

These wrestlers want to build each other up as people while suplexing them on the mat.

Havok said as a female wrestling champion, she wants to make sure others have the chance to succeed as she has.

"If we don't deliver, it's said it's because we're a woman, we don't belong in the industry, but we are trying right now to change things and we are showing people what we can do," she said.

"The Classy Kind of Trashy" women's champion Melanie Havok says she fights her opponents in the ring hard, but also fights to help them succeed. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Though the show-runner Hawk knows there is still work to do in the industry, he will not stop pushing toxicity out and embracing diversity.

"The results speak for themselves," he said. "When you're able to give people are more open and welcoming environment to perform and to be themselves, you tend to get a better performance from them."

Wrestling in Quebec is literally tattooed on the bodies of some, as fans get set for the most diverse show in Montreal's history on July 15, 2023. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)