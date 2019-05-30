

Commuter trains were delayed early Thursday morning after a truck driver rammed into the Guy St. train bridge.

The collision happened when the driver of the 18-wheeler, heading south from René Levesque Blvd., failed to heed the signs warning of the low height of the bridge.

The impact wedged the truck's trailer in place, buckling the sides of the container and ramming its stationary supports into the asphalt.

Crews arrived soon afterward to unload the truck into another vehicle then a tow truck dragged the empty trailer out from under the bridge.

Following any impact with the bridge transit officials send engineers to the location to make sure the bridge is intact and can support the weight of fully-loaded trains. Once the all-clear was given commuter trains were able to continue to the Lucien L'Allier station instead of unloading at Vendome.

'Impact' sign installed in 2012

Collisions were a weekly occurrence until 2012 when the AMT installed a truck measuring system hooked up to a warning sign: when trucks that are too tall approach the bridge, a sign warning of the impact lights up.

About 12 trucks a week get the warning, and they can stop in a special parking spot until traffic clears and they can move around.

After that truck impacts dropped off to about once per year until last year, when at least three trucks hit the bridge in September and October, and there were about nine impacts in 2018.

The bridge is 3.75 m high, which is about 40 cm lower than most trailers.