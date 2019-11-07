MONTREAL - A train struck a car on Thursday evening in Longueuil.

Four people: a man, a woman and two children were in a car that rolled onto train tracks around 7 p.m., near the intersection of de la Metropole and Jean Neveu Streets, Longueuil police said.

A train hit the vehicle at a low speed.

Police noted there are no barriers around the train tracks in the area where the train hit the car.

First responders rushed the four people to the hospital, but their injuries were considered minor, Longueuil police said.

Officers established a perimeter in the area.