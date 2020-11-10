Advertisement
Train hits car stalled on tracks in Riviere-des-Prairies, no one injured
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 6:42AM EST
A pickup truck stalled on a train track in Rivieres-des-Prairies was hit by a passenger train on Monday night, but no one was injured / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal
MONTREAL -- Police were at the scene of an accident in Riviere-des-Prairies Monday night where a passenger train hit a pick up truck stalled on the tracks.
The driver managed to get out before the train hit the vehicle near St-Jean-Baptiste and Maurice-Duplessis streets at about 10 p.m.
No one was injured.