Emergency crews responded early Wednesday when a train went off the tracks in L'Assomption, northwest of Montreal.

About ten cars on the freight train went off the tracks, including several tanker cars, but it appears most of the cars were empty.

The derailment happened at a curve in the tracks with several spurs near Rang L'Achigan and L'Ange Gardien Blvd.

Crews will decide if they are going to attempt to put the cars back on the tracks, or if they will haul them away through some other means.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and damage