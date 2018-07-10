

CTV Montreal





At least one person was injured when a train derailed in St-Constant late on Monday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight on the Candiac line. Five freight cars jumped the track as a group of road workers were in the area.

While most of the workers managed to jump out of the way, one got pinned beneath one of the cars.

Police said the worker suffered a broken leg.

The Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the site to try and determine what caused the derailment.

The derailment affected several commuter train stations as the RTM announced that no stops would be made at the Ste-Catherine station until further notice. Service is also affected at the St-Constant station as the 7:36 train to Lucien-L’Allier was cancelled and the 7:05 train was delayed roughly 45 minutes.

The RTM advised commuters to use the Candiac and Delson stations instead.

Police closed St-Pierre between Perras and Cote-Plaisance to traffic.