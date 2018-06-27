

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal unveiled a $106-million economic development plan Monday, putting efforts toward, among other issues, better traffic management.

It's estimated traffic delays cost the Montreal economy $2 billion per year.

“We need to be creative and look at how we can use the network that we have,” said Mayor Valerie Plante, explaining that city doesn’t intend to build new roads.

Long term, the mayor said she's open to hearing more about autonomous trucks and drones to deliver packages -- but that won't happen tomorrow.

For now, the city is putting together a committee to work on simpler solutions, including promoting carpooling and coming up with priority routes for delivery trucks.

“If there are big trucks that come first in a certain area and from there, there are smaller trucks that go into more local streets, because that's an issue as well. We need to protect neighbourhoods as well,” she said.

Several groups will be studying the traffic issue, including the Montreal Board of Trade. The group’s president, Michel Leblanc, said he believes projects such as the new light-rail train will do a lot to help Montrealers move about.

“The REM is going to create a new way of transit towards the west. In areas where we had job declines, and the reason why we think we had job declines was lack of public transit, the lack of a system,” he said.

The new REM is promised to be running by 2021, and in the meantime,

the new mobility committee is looking for quick solutions to ease traffic.

It will begin presenting ideas in the fall.

The city also said money for the economic plan will be earmarked for affordable housing, and jobs for immigrants and young people.