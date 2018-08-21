

CTV Montreal





As kids head back to school, parents could soon be stressing about more than buying supplies.

Orange cones will continue to dot major Montreal roads, including Van Horne Ave, Cote St. Luc Road, St. Jacques St., and others.

The city knows the stress that awaits drivers.

"It's going to be a tough ride on September 4th," said city spokesman Philippe Sabourin at a press conference on Tuesday. "We ask citizens and motorists to commute with public transit."

The city also provided an update on the new REM.

Thanks to work on the light rail system, the Deux Montagnes train line will be closed between Du Ruisseau and Central stations from 2020 to 2022.

It's not been determined yet if there will be buses to compensate for the lack of service on the line.

"We are looking at mitigation measures," said transportation spokesman Simon Charbonneau.

On Wednesday, the city will unveil its mobility squad, whose goal is to help people get around.