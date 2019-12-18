MONTREAL -- Trading of SNC-Lavalin stock on the TSX was halted Wednesday morning.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) announced the halt, but would not provide any further explanation.

The official halt time was listed as 8:16 a.m.

"IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company," the organization said in a statement.

"Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

The news of the halt comes on the same morning as the embattled Montreal-based engineering company is returning to court for a pre-trial hearing in a Montreal court on several corruption-related charges.

This past weekend, former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi was found guilty of all five charges he was facing, including fraud, corruption of foreign officials and laundering proceeds of crime.

This is a developing story that will be updated.