Trades, picks, signings? Habs GM to talk to media Monday afternoon

Who will join Guy Lafleur, Rejean Houle, Garry Monahan, Michel Plasse and Doug Wickenheiser as a first overall pick of the Montreal Canadiens?

On Thursday, the Habs will pick first in the NHL entry draft for the first time since 1980, when they chose Wickenheiser (he was drafted ahead of Hall-of-Famer Denis Savard and was traded in his fourth of four underwhelming seasons with the Habs).

Habs fans may get a few questions answered Monday afternoon when general manager Kent Hughes and special advisor to hockey operations Vincent Lecavalier hold a media briefing at 2 p.m.

WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Habs GM Kent Hughes and Vincent Lecavalier speak to the media leading up to the NHL Draft on Thursday.

The near-consensus number-one pick in 2022 is Burlington, Ontario-native Shane Wright, a 6'1", 200-pound, right-handed centreman who spend his playing days in the OHL for the Kingston Frontenacs. He's 18.

SB Nation Eye on the Prize (EOTP) draft rankings have the following players in the next three spots:

Logan Cooley, centre (5'10", 174 pounds)

Juraj Slafkovsky, left wing (6'4", 225 pounds)

David Jiricek, right defence (6'3", 190 pounds)

Hughes and his team have kept their cards very close to their chest regarding who they will pick at number one, let alone at number 26 or the two second-round picks, and three in the third round.

Ottawa Sun reporter Bruce Garrioch tweeted that Habs management have called every team with a top-10 pick and may want a second young talent.

"They want to make a splash with a second pick in that area," said Garrioch.

As I reported today, led to believe the #GoHabsGo have called every team in the top 10 because they want to make a splash with a second pick in that area. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 30, 2022

Since 2001, the Habs have picked in the top 10 spots.

Mike Domisarek (7, 2001), Carey Price (5, 2005), Alex Galchenyuk (3, 2012), Mikhail Sergachev (9, 2016), and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (3, 2018).

Habs fans may have just experienced a slight pain in the heart region after reading those last two names.

Coming off a last-place, forget-as-soon-as-possible season of misery, it is safe to say the Habs could use help in just about every position, and two young stars would give fans something to salivate (obsess) over.

Draft aside, the ongoing "will he ever play again" saga surrounding star goalie Carey Price continues, and it would come as little surprise if the Habs moved a veteran or two like Jeff Petry or Christian Dvorak (maybe Josh Anderson?).

The draft starts Thursday in Montreal.