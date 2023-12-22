Toy collection at Dorval Museum shows off space-age antiques from the 50s and 60s

A collection called 'Toys and Traditions' is full of mechanical space toys from the 1950s and 60s and is on display at the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage.

The collection is a whimsical look at the future through the toys of the past.

There are robots and rocket ships, and toys crafted in Japan post-Second World War era.

Like a kid in a candy store, vintage toy aficionado Ivan Dow was eager to check out the collection.

"That was the age of the rockets! Cars had wings!" he said.

The optimism about the future is visible in the toys designed by artists who were influenced by space travel and science fiction, such as "The Attacking Martian" robot of 1966 from Horikawa, Japan.

"It was a great time to get a toy that was into the future and spacey," said Dow.

This collection was assembled by Stephane Corriveau and partner Marlene of Expo Jouets Quebec.

They scour the internet – and yard sales to find the unique pieces.

The museum's exhibitions and collections coordinator, Vanessa Michaud, explained Corriveau's willingness to share his collection.

"They really wanted to transmit the history behind the toys that we see every day or we used to see every day!" she said.

For kids, this collection is a discovery; for others, it's nostalgic.

"We have a lot of people come in, and they see toys they used to have, and robots are universal to young kids and think it's interesting how the robots from then are different from the robots now," said Michaud.

Every piece has curious details.

"They've got lots of little hidden things," said Dow.

Dow is a collector and said the exhibition is a time-capsule.

"It's well worth seeing if you're into antiques from the 1950s Japanese style, basically the best of the tinplate," he said.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7 and is free. Museum details and holiday opening hours are available here.