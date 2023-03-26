Town of Mount Royal home targeted by gunfire; police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a home in the Town of Mount Royal was shot at Sunday morning.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the call came in around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived at the home on Dobie Avenue they discovered "multiple" bullet holes in the building's surface and "multiple" shell casings on the street.

No injuries were reported. Officers met with the occupants of the home Sunday morning to gather more information.

Police will go door-to-door Sunday to access potential surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood.

A perimeter has been established.