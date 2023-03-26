Town of Mount Royal home targeted by gunfire; police investigating

A Montreal police (SPVM) cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) A Montreal police (SPVM) cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally

Facing a potential indictment, Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally Saturday in Waco, disparaging the prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon