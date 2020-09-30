MONTREAL --
Municipal buildings in the Town of Mount Royal will close their doors on Oct. 1 after the province declared the greater Montreal area a coronavirus “red zone.”
Entering a red zone means non-essential activities will be restricted where the risk of infection can’t be sufficiently contained.
These municipal buildings that will be closed until at least Oct. 28:
-
Pierre Laporte Pool (955 Rockland Rd.)
-
Reginald J. P. Dawson Library (1967 Graham Blvd.)
Only people with appointments will be allowed to enter the building, and they will need to wear a mask when inside. Outdoor events will still be allowed with physical distancing.
The facilities will be closed at the request of the town council.
UPDATE: After initially announcing it would close, the Town of Mount-Royal now says the municipal arena will remain open and therefore, the planned activities will take place in the arena.