MONTREAL -- Municipal buildings in the Town of Mount Royal will close their doors on Oct. 1 after the province declared the greater Montreal area a coronavirus “red zone.”

Entering a red zone means non-essential activities will be restricted where the risk of infection can’t be sufficiently contained.

These municipal buildings that will be closed until at least Oct. 28:

Pierre Laporte Pool (955 Rockland Rd.)

Reginald J. P. Dawson Library (1967 Graham Blvd.)

Only people with appointments will be allowed to enter the building, and they will need to wear a mask when inside. Outdoor events will still be allowed with physical distancing.

The facilities will be closed at the request of the town council.



UPDATE: After initially announcing it would close, the Town of Mount-Royal now says the municipal arena will remain open and therefore, the planned activities will take place in the arena.