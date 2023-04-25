Town in southwestern Quebec on alert after flood forces evacuations
The town of Rawdon in southwestern Quebec remained on alert Tuesday after flooding forced the evacuation of ten homes.
On Monday, a small dam holding back a lake burst in the neighbouring town of Chertsey, sending water rushing toward Rawdon.
“There was a lot of water that was going to be coming down the river, and there was going to be a sudden surge of water. We didn’t know what the effects were going to be and how it would affect the homes,” said Rawdon mayor Raymond Rougeau.
Earlier in the day, rising river levels had already washed out a low-lying road in Rawdon, located about 60 kilometres north of Montreal.
The water receded overnight, allowing all the residents to return home by morning. There was no damage to any homes.
On Tuesday, plenty of water remained on the road, but homes were no longer in danger.
The mayor says the river is not expected to rise again.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
'We're in a space race': NASA chief on China, Canada’s increased role in space, Russia partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Weak on-time record of Canadian airports, airlines raises questions for summer travel
Canadian airports and airlines logged a large number of flight delays last month, raising questions about their readiness for the summer travel rush.
'High probability' spacecraft crashed on moon: Tokyo company
A Japanese company's spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon Wednesday, losing contact moments before touchdown and sending flight controllers scrambling to figure out what happened.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
Toronto
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
16-year-old boy charged in stabbing on TTC bus at Old Mill Station
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the stabbing of another teenage boy at Old Mill subway station three months ago.
Atlantic
-
No time to complain: Business owners are working eight-day weeks, says survey
A new survey from a nationwide business association says widespread staffing shortages have left entrepreneurs working what amounts to an eight-day week.
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
-
London, Ont. to receive brief bout of sunshine before rain settles in
If April showers bring May flowers then your garden is in luck, as Environment Canada is forecasting multiple days of cloudy skies and rain, slated to begin on Friday.
-
Ivey receives $30-million donation to transform presence in downtown Toronto
In what is the largest single donation ever made by an individual to Ivey Business School and Western University, a $30-million gift will transform the business school’s presence in downtown Toronto and support the new Donald K. Johnson Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
Three northern Ont. cities among top 10 best places to buy a home in Canada
Northern Ontario made headlines during the height of the pandemic for attracting people from expensive and crowded southern cities with the region's lower housing prices and cost of living.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
Calgary
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
Calgary police seek surveillance footage after shots fired in Castleridge
Calgary police are looking to the public for information on a shooting in the community of Castleridge earlier this week.
-
'It's deafening': Okotoks man doesn't relish living near pickleball court
An Okotoks man says the noise from a nearby pickleball court is so loud it might force him to move.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
-
'I'm very upset': Waterloo parent takes issue with handling of air filter units in school
Rolled out across Ontario during the pandemic as a means to reduce airborne viral spread, a Waterloo parent is taking issue with how the public school board is using its HEPA filter units in classrooms and has kept her child at home for the entirety of the calendar year thus far because of what she sees as a failure to address air quality in class.
Vancouver
-
'Insensitive, stubborn' strata council must pay condo owner $19K in damages, tribunal rules
A Vancouver strata that denied a condo owner's request for an exemption to rental rules has been ordered to pay over $19,000 in damages, in a decision that describes the council's conduct as "insensitive, stubborn and high-handed."
-
Park board passes new rules for appropriate swimwear at Vancouver public pools
There are now guidelines for what you can and can’t wear at public pools in Vancouver after the Park Board voted to approve a new policy Monday.
-
1 person hospitalized after falling off overpass and onto train tracks in East Vancouver
A rescue operation in East Vancouver Monday ended in an individual being taken to hospital in stable condition, according to first responders.
Edmonton
-
Kings fans donate to Edmonton girl's charity drive after Kane calls out abuse in L.A.
Oilers sniper Evander Kane says he is "disgusted and appalled" by the way some people in Los Angeles treated a 10-year-old Oilers fan who travelled south to cheer on her team.
-
Sohi wants to talk 'fair treatment' for Edmonton after Smith commits $330M for Calgary arena
Edmonton's mayor has rejected a reporter's suggestion that Alberta's government gave the city "a kick in the pants" by contributing to a new arena in Calgary after former premiers refused to do so for Rogers Place.
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
Windsor
-
Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
-
A violent dispute between neighbours over protecting future Ojibway National Urban Park Land
A Windsor couple says their neighbour has been cutting down trees on land that is destined for the future Ojibway National Urban Park.
-
Striking public workers and supporters rally in downtown Windsor
The rain didn’t stop a few hundred people from rallying in support of striking public servants outside Windsor City Hall Tuesday afternoon.
Regina
-
Regina 'serial murderer' sentenced to life without parole for 25 years in brutal killing
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Civil proceedings against former Regina doctor delayed over cancer treatments
A civil case brought forward against a former Regina doctor who was acquitted of sexual assault charges is on hold for medical reasons.
-
'It's frustrating': Regina police chief acknowledges need for traffic enforcement in the Greens
Chief Evan Bray elaborated on the Regina Police Service's (RPS) efforts to curb a rise in driving offences following a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.
Ottawa
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
The view from the picket line on Day 7 of the PSAC strike
After a full week of the PSAC strike, some strikers say they want to return to work, while others will stay as long as needed.
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon public school division warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead
Saskatoon's public school division is warning of increased class sizes and fewer resources for students who require more support.
-
Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation
Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.
-
'This is everyone's dream': Sask. female hockey team excited to play in national tournament
Female hockey teams from across the country are competing for the Esso Cup National Championship in Prince Albert this week.