The driver of a car was seriously injured Tuesday morning when a tow truck driver decided to back up on the Ville Marie Expressway.

According to police the driver of the tow truck was heading east on Route 136 when they missed the exit for Guy St. and instead of driving to the next exit and finding a way back, the tow truck driver inexplicably decided to back up his vehicle.

A passenger in the tow truck got out and walked along the roadway while the truck was reversing along the highway.

Just before 3 a.m. the driver of a car heading east smashed into the back of the tow truck.

The driver of the car was seriously hurt and was rushed to hospital. They are expected to survive but the full extent of their injuries is not known.

Police have yet to recommend criminal charges against the truck driver.

Two lanes of the highway were closed until 5 a.m.