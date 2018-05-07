

CTV Montreal





Liberal cabinet minister Julie Boulet has confirmed she will not run again.

The Minister for Tourism is the fifth cabinet minister to say that she has had enough of provincial politics.

Boulet was first elected in 2001 and has represented the riding of Laviolette in the Mauricie ever since, however Elections Quebec has merged her riding with the riding of Saint Maurice, which is held by Liberal MNA Pierre Giguere. The pair disputed who would get to run in the newly merged riding and the party ultimately decided that Boulet would get to hold it as the incumbent.

Giguere is now deciding if he will run again, and if so, where.

Meanwhile Boulet's brother will be running to represent the Coalition Avenir Quebec in the neighbouring riding of Trois Rivieres.

Boulet, who has previously served as Transportation Minister and Employment Minister, said Monday that her passion for politics has faded, which is why she decided not to run again.

Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Jean-Marc Fournier, Immigration Minister David Heurtel, and Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée have previously announced they will be stepping down in October.

Boulet is the 14th Liberal MNA to not run again, while one Quebec Solidaire MNA and half a dozen Parti Quebecois MNAs are also leaving.