Tour of Silence: Cyclists take memorial ride Wednesday night
The ghost bike for Justine Charland St-Amour indicates the date of her death: August 22, 2016 (CTV Montreal/Angela MacKenzie)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 9:51AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 7:07PM EDT
Thousands of cyclists are hitting the road Wednesday evening for the annual Tour of Silence.
The 2019 edition of the ride take place in 23 locations across Quebec and all riders must wear helmets.
The Quebec Federation of Cycling Sports (FQSC) is organizing the ride and says in each case 20-kilometre routes will take just over one hour to complete.
All cyclists will be told to ride in silence and will make symbolic stops in several places to honour the memory of dead bicyclists.
For the second year in a row comedian Maxim Martin and his daughter, Livia, are spokespeople for the event.
Livia was dating Clement Ouimet, an 18-year-old cyclist who died on Mount Royal in 2017 when he struck a car making an illegal U-turn.
