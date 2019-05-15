

CTV Montreal





Thousands of cyclists are hitting the road Wednesday evening for the annual Tour of Silence.

The 2019 edition of the ride take place in 23 locations across Quebec and all riders must wear helmets.

The Quebec Federation of Cycling Sports (FQSC) is organizing the ride and says in each case 20-kilometre routes will take just over one hour to complete.

All cyclists will be told to ride in silence and will make symbolic stops in several places to honour the memory of dead bicyclists.

For the second year in a row comedian Maxim Martin and his daughter, Livia, are spokespeople for the event.

Livia was dating Clement Ouimet, an 18-year-old cyclist who died on Mount Royal in 2017 when he struck a car making an illegal U-turn.