Tour la Nuit: Montrealers to kick off cycling fest with evening ride

It's a busy time for Montreal's cycling enthusiasts, who will kick off the annual "Go vélo" (Go Biking) festival with a 22 km ride through the city on Friday night.

The Tour la Nuit, which falls on World Bicycle Day, will begin at 8 pm, with two entry points at Parc Lafontaine and Parc Maisonneuve.

Motorists can expect multiple road closures across the Plateau Mont-Royal, Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Ville-Marie boroughs.

Cyclists are also gearing up for the Tour de L'Ile at 9:30 am on Sunday, a 36 km-circuit spanning many neighbourhoods, including N.D.G., Outremont, the Plateau, the Southwest, downtown and Verdun.

Organizers say 15,000 cyclists are expected to turn up at each event.