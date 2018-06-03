

CTV Montreal





The Tour de l'Ile, taking place Sunday on the streets of Montreal, will no doubt have a major impact on traffic.

Dozens of the city's main arteries will be closed, and the ones that remain open are hampered due to construction.

Velo-Quebec, who organizes the annual event, reccomends visiting its website for route information before venturing out in a car.

Hundreds of volunteers and police will be positioned at intersections of blocked streets to orient motorists.

Traffic officers will also have maps on-hand to let people know the exact routes and detours. Pedestrians and cyclists, however, do not face the same issues that drivers do - they are still permitted to cross intersections and police lines.

The Tour de l'Ile kicks off at 9:15 a.m. on Parc Avenue, corner Mount-Royal, where 25,000 cyclists will line up along the start line.

The route will traverse several boroughs: Ville-Marie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, Saint-Leonard, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension, Montreal North, Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles, Anjou, Montreal East, and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Singer Emile Bilodeau, the spokesperson for the event, will kick off the race with a performance.

And at their arrival at Jeanne-Mance park - the circuit's final destination - there will be a performance from Montreal Completement Cirque.

(With files from The Canadian Press)