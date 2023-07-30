Tough, rainy July for Quebec's drive-in theatres
After a successful opening in the spring, sales at Quebec's drive-in theatres suffered from the rainy month of July.
At Sherbrooke's Ciné-parc Orford, about half as many tickets were sold this year as at the same time last summer.
"If you compare the start of the season so far, last year and this year, we're at about 50 per cent," said François Pradella, co-owner of the Ciné-parc Orford.
The drive-in, which opened in early May, got off to a good start until mid-June.
"After that, from mid-June until the last weekend, we had rain almost every weekend," said Pradella, calling it "a really bad mid-season for drive-ins."
Meanwhile, at Ciné-parc Saint-Hilaire, "we had such a good start to the season that we weren't worried, and we still managed to have a pretty good July," said co-owner Kevin Patenaude.
However, his establishment opened earlier than the Orford drive-in, in mid-April.
"It was a record-breaking start to the season with the film 'Super Mario,'" Patenaude explained.
Even if his theatre is behind last year's figures, "it's still one of our very good years."
"And now, with the arrival of Barbie, it's just crazy," Patenaude added. François Pradella also notes that the film is "doing very well."
"The minute the weather's nice, we get a lot of people. It's really the weather that's been playing tricks on us this year," he said.
Blockbuster releases like "Barbie," "Mission Impossible" and "Elementary" have been rolling in since the spring.
Half of the clientele at the Saint-Hilaire drive-in is made up of families.
A DRIER AUGUST
Although it's still too early to get a detailed picture of the weather in August, humidity is expected to give way to drier, cooler weather early next month, explained Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin.
"During the first third of the month, we should expect systems to pass through fairly frequently, every three or four days, leaving one or two days of precipitation and cooler temperatures," Bégin said.
Temperatures could then fall below seasonal normals.
During the second third of August, temperatures are expected to warm up and "last until the end" of the month.
However, the further into the future a forecast is made, the less reliable it becomes, Bégin stressed.
He noted that July was a particularly rainy month.
"July, especially for southern Quebec, the areas near and south of the St. Lawrence River, was exceptional in terms of precipitation."
"It could, in some places, be the wettest July on record," he added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2023.
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.