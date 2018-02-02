Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he is open to Quebec's desire to reopen the Constitution.

Scheer told reporters today in Quebec City that Premier Philippe Couillard's plan to launch new constitutional talks was very interesting.

Couillard announced last May he hoped to create favourable conditions that could lead to the eventual reopening of constitutional negotiations, and to Quebec finally approving the 1982 Constitution.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time he had absolutely no desire to re-enter constitutional talks.

Scheer indicated last June he didn't want to either, but has seemingly changed his mind.

The Conservative leader says he read Couillard's proposal, and it's normal for a Quebec leader to be focused on the issue.