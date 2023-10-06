Montreal

Toronto man with autism found in in Montreal

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police (SPVM) say a 38-year-old man who has autism was found safe and sound in Laval.

An alert was sent out after he was last seen Thursday at 1 p.m. near the Parc Metro station in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough, as well as at the Concorde Metro station in Laval.

He lives in Toronto, but has travelled long distances before, even going as far as Rimouski.

