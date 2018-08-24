Featured Video
Toronto FC to face Montreal without defender Chris Mavinga in must-win game
Montreal Impact teammates celebrate defeating Toronto FC following MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, August 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 12:44PM EDT
Toronto FC will be without defender Chris Mavinga on Saturday when it hosts the Montreal Impact in a must-win game.
The Frenchman could be out for a couple of weeks due to an ongoing hamstring issue, according to coach Greg Vanney. On the plus side, Toronto says veteran defender Drew Moor, who is coming back from a quad injury, should be able to go the full 90 minutes.
Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez received treatment on his knee this week but could see action Saturday.
Midfielder Jonathan Osorio left practice early Friday, but Vanney said it was precautionary after receiving treatment on a sore hip Thursday. Vanney said the Canadian should be fine.
Toronto striker Jozy Altidore is suspended for the game.
Impact striker Matteo Mancosu is questionable after suffering an injury in training Wednesday. If he can't go, former TFC forward Quincy Amarikwa is a likely replacement.
Montreal (10-13-3) occupies the sixth and last playoff position in the East with 33 points. Ninth-place Toronto (6-12-6) is nine points in arrears but has two games in hand on the Impact.
Latest Montreal News
- Laval police shoot, kill dog that attacked woman
- Politicians dole out promises on seniors, education, and economy while campaigning
- Quebec Solidaire unveils campaign posters made by local artists
- Homicide in St. Leonard may be linked to organized crime: SPVM
- Bernier quits Conservatives to start new party