Tornado warning issued for towns in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
A tornado warning is in effect for Rivière-Éternité and Petit-Saguenay, two municipalities in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises.
"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the advisory reads. "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet."
Anyone staying in a temporary or free-standing shelter such mobile homes, tents or vehicles is urged to leave for the nearest building.
"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," Environment Canada warned.
The government agency said it's tracking a severe thunderstorm that has the potential to produce a tornado as well as damaging winds, large hail and intense rain.
