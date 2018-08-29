NOTE: This is a swiftly moving weather system and some information may change as the story develops.

Environment Canada has issued several severe weather warnings across eastern Ontario, including Tornado warnings.

The tornado warnings covers the areas of Prescott and Russell as well as Alexandria, Maxville, Winchester and Newington.

A previous warning for Ottawa has ended, but Ottawa remains under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says "meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Environment Canada says to take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet if possible.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.