MONTREAL -- Environment Canada meteorologists are keeping a very close eye on a severe thunderstorm system that will affect the Gaspé Peninsula in the next few hours.

In particular, tornado watches have been issued for the Baie-des-Chaleurs and much of the heart of the peninsula.

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes could affect the Gaspé Peninsula over the next few hours.

Several alerts were issued by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon about thunderstorm cells moving toward the Gaspé Peninsula. The entire peninsula is under the threat of severe thunderstorms “that could produce very strong gusts, hail up to the size of a nickel and heavy rain.”

Tornado watches were also issued for several areas. Gaspesie National Park, Murdochville, New Richmond, Bonaventure, Restigouche, Carleton-sur-mer, Grande-Rivière, Cascapedia and the Mount Albert area are all under alert.

“This is a dangerous situation that could cause fatal injuries", warns Environment Canada. "In case of severe weather, be prepared. Take shelter immediately if a threatening weather phenomenon is approaching.”

- This report by The Local Journalism Initiative was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2021.