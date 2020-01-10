MONTREAL -- In the news this week: Tragedy as a plane crashes in Iran, leaving 176 people dead, including 63 Canadian citizens; Inuit patients complain of an inhospitable hotel; Australian wildfires spur crafters to create creature comforts; a $70-million jackpot; an airplane loses a wheel taking off from Trudeau airport; and it's a great weekend to hibernate, because the weather is going to be awful.





Newlyweds from Montreal among victims of airplane crash in Iran







Two Montreal couples and a newlywed were among the 176 people who died when a Ukrainian Airlines plane crashed near Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday.



Inuit say airport hotel is inhospitable, unsuitable for housing the sick







As Quebec's northern communities grapple with a mental health crisis and a lack of medical services, more northern residents have flown hundreds of kilometres south each year to receive care in Montreal. Many of those patients stay in an airport hotel not suited to house sick people, where they feel discriminated against, patients told CTV News.





Australian bushfires unite craft lovers to stitch pouches, mittens for burned animals







Craft enthusiasts across the world are working together to create tiny mittens, blankets and pouches for animals that have been affected by the bushfires in Australia.



No jackpot, but Quebecers make off with Lotto Max prizes nonetheless







While Quebecers were out of luck for the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot – that golden ticket was purchased in Ontario – some ticketholders made off with sizeable winnings nonetheless.





Wheel falls off on takeoff as plane forced to turn back to Trudeau Airport







An Air Canada Express plane flying from Montreal to Bagotville was forced to return to Trudeau Airport on Saturday when one of the landing gear wheels went flying off upon takeoff.





Weather warning: Freezing rain, heavy winds headed for Montreal area this weekend







This weekend is shaping up to be an unpleasant one in Montreal, with Environment Canada warning of freezing rain and heavy winds headed for the area.