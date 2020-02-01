MONTREAL -- Our top stories this week: Coronavirus continues to make headlines; hockey refs get green armbands; a parolee allegedly kills again; and the lawsuit over a white – or is it yellow? – Lamborghini.

Coronavirus: Canada to fly citizens out of China; no cases in Quebec





Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Wednesday that the federal government has a plane to bring Canadians out of the province in China at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.



'A total nightmare': Men sue Montreal dealership over white Lamborghini they claim quickly turned





A Montreal man and his son are suing a luxury dealership for more than $416,000, claiming the white Lamborghini it sold them turned yellow almost immediately after they drove it off the lot.



Hockey Montreal hopes refs' green armbands will cut down unnecessary roughness from parents







Hockey Montreal has begun giving referees who are under the age of 18 green armbands to wear in the hopes that it will cut down on verbal abuse.

Quebec wants answers from Canada after convicted killer out on parole allegedly kills again





Quebec's justice minister is questioning whether the federal parole board has enough resources to properly evaluate the risk prisoners pose to the public following the slaying of a 22-year-old woman -- allegedly by a man previously convicted of murder and out on parole.



Grocery store in Little Italy mourns employee who died in a walk-in refrigerator







Fruiterie Milano, the venerable grocery store on St. Laurent Blvd. in Little Italy, was closed for the day Sunday after one of its longtime employees was found dead inside a walk-in refrigerator.

The store identified the employee as Richard Perreault, "a dear and valued employee who has been a member of our Milano family for the last 40 years."