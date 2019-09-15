

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Some of the best cyclists in the world are ripping around Mount Royal today for the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Quebec de Montreal that kicked off this morning at 10:15 a.m.

Cyclists began riding 18 12-kilometre laps through the city in the 10th iteration of the tour that is longer than in past years.

Event vice president Marcel Leblanc spoke about why the tour added the two laps this year to attract the top riders.

"It brings us up to 220 KMs, right there with the big classics of the world that are usually around 250 kilometres," he said. "The public wants to see the best riders battle for the win."

The ride finishes around 4 p.m.