Top cyclists pedal through downtown in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:42PM EDT
Some of the world’s best cycling teams are in Montreal this weekend for the annual Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal.
This year’s edition is the tenth and Vice-President Marcel Leblanc said Montrealers can expect a tight race with both international and local favourites competing on on the downtown circuit.
