'Toonie-sized' hail possible in Montreal as thunderstorm warning looms

Environment Canada issued a warning that “toonie-sized” hail and heavy rain could fall in Montreal Saturday night.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” read the warning.

In the case of severe weather, the agency is advising locals to “take cover immediately,” adding “lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

“Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road,” wrote the agency. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Meanwhile, a smog warning remained in the city as nearly 100 fires burn in northern regions. Quebec's firefighting authority SOPFEU says that, in the “intensive zone,” about 2.7 million football fields have been scorched since the year began.

That warning, issued Saturday, is expected to remain into Sunday.

Smog can pose serious health issues for asthmatic children and people with reparatory and heart conditions. Those people are advised to avoid physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.

The agency also encouraged people to refrain from further-polluting the air by letting their car engines run unnecessarily and limiting their speed.

SOME CANADA DAY FESTIVITIES CANCELLED

Canada Day celebrations were postponed in Côte Saint-Luc, Dorval, Montreal West, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro due to poor air quality and the risks of thunderstorms.

So far, Montreal's Canada Day parade will proceed as planned.

The city's Canada Day fireworks were cancelled, however, in a show of solidarity with Quebec communities threatened by forest fires.

-- Published with reporting from CTV's Lillian Roy