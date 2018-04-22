

The Canadian Press





Police said it’s too early to tell if a knife discovered in the Charlesbourg area of Quebec City is connected to the murder of a two-year-old girl last week.

Rosalie Gagnon’s body was found in a garbage bin and an autopsy later concluded she had been stabbed to death.

Quebec City police spokesperson Etienne Doyon said the knife will undergo a series of tests to see if it’s the weapon used in the killing. He said police will particularly be looking for fingerprint or DNA evidence.

Doyon wouldn’t comment on the size or nature of the knife, citing the ongoing investigation. He did say that a citizen found the knife and turned it over to police and asked the public to come forward with any information connected to Gagnon’s death.

Gagnon’s mother, 23-year-old Audrey Gagnon was charged on Thursday with mischief, violating probation and obstructing the work of a police officer. A bail hearing will be held on Wednesday.

On Friday, Quebec Youth Protection Minister Lucie Charlebois called for an inquiry into the death to determine what services the family had received.