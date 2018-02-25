The Montreal Canadiens traded their longest-tenured player to their most bitter rival on Sunday.

Canadiens acquire defenseman Rinat Valiev, forward Kerby Rychel and the Maple Leafs' own second round pick in 2018 from Toronto, in return for forward Tomas Plekanec and forward Kyle Baun.



Tomas Plekanec will don a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey as the Habs received a second-round draft pick, defenceman Rinat Valiev and forward Kerby Rychel in return for the centre.

The Leafs also erceived forward Kyle Baun in the deal.

Plekanec was drafted in 2001 and has played every game of his NHL career with the Habs. In 981 career games, he has posted 232 goals and 373 assists. In recent years, his offensive games has slowed; so far this year, he has just six goals and 18 assists in 60 games.

The most notable return for Plekanec is the second round pick. The trade gives the Habs four picks in that round of the draft, having also acquired a pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade that also brought in centre Philip Danult in exchange for Dale Weise and Tomas Fleischmann. The Habs also received a second-round pick in this year's draft in the trade that sent Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals.

Valiev was selected by the Leafs in the third round of the 2014 entry draft. He has mostly played for the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate. This year, he has posted five goals and 10 assists for the Marlies in 40 games.

Rychel, who was taken in the first round (nineteenth overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2013, has scored 10 goals and 20 assists in 55 games for the Marlies this season. He has two goals and 10 assists in 37 NHL games, all played for the Blue Jackets.

Baun played five games in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks between 2014 and 2016, posting no points. In 54 games for the AHL Laval Rocket this year, he has scored four goals and added 12 assists.