MONTREAL -- Tom Kurvers, a former Montreal Canadiens defenceman who served as assistant general manager of the Minnesota Wild since July 2018, died Monday. He was 58 years old.

The Wild's management announced the news in a statement.

In January 2019, Kurvers was diagnosed with lung cancer even though he was not a smoker.



We are saddened to learn of the passing of former defenseman Tom Kurvers after a courageous battle against lung cancer. He was 58.https://t.co/wLpp2t5t95 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 21, 2021

Born Oct. 14, 1962 in Minnesota, Kurvers played 11 NHL seasons, including the first two with the Habs between 1984 and 1986 before being traded to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 18, 1986, in return for a second-round draft pick in 1988.

The Habs selected Kurvers in the seventh round, 145th overall, in the 1981 draft.

In 1984, Kurvers won the Hobey-Baker Trophy, awarded to the best player in college field hockey, after he scored 76 points in 43 games in his final season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the NCAA.

Kurvers later played with the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks.

In his NHL career, Kurvers played in 659 games and recorded 421 points, including 93 goals. He added eight goals and 30 points in 57 playoff games.

Kurvers played 138 games with the Habs, recording 75 points including 17 goals. He was part of the 1986 Stanley Cup-winning edition of the bleu-blanc-rouge, scoring seven goals and 23 assists in 62 games, though he did not play in any playoff games that season.

His best season was in 1988-89 with the Devils, with 16 goals and 66 points in 74 games.

After his playing career, Kurvers was also associated with the Phoenix Coyotes and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2021.