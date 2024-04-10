Toddler in critical condition after being struck by vehicle east Montreal

A three-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a van Wednesday at about 4:15 pm in Roxton Pond, about 90 kilometres east of Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the child was struck by the vehicle while it was going at low speed on what is being described as a private road or a driveway.

At this point there is no indication of anything criminal but police say the investigation is ongoing.