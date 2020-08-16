MONTREAL -- An 18-month-old girl who was found unconscious in a St-Amable swimming pool on Sunday has died.

Authorities said they believe the girl entered the pool during a moment when nearby adults were not paying attention. Police said three couples were on the scene with children and a fence surrounded the in-ground pool.

According to the Richelieu-St-Laurent police department an emergency call was made at 5:08 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, adults had already begun resuscitation efforts.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Longueuil's Pierre-Boucher Hospital, where her condition was stabilized enough that she was able to be transferred to Montreal's Ste-Justine University Hospital Centre. However, police upon arriving there, her condition deteriorated and she was declared dead at 8:45 p.m.