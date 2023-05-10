To cycle or to use the metro? Now you can do both more securely

Montreal cyclists who also rely on public transit to get around during the day can now make use of a shelter at Lionel-Groulx metro station where they can safely store their bikes while they're on the move.

The bike shelter is a small stand-alone glassed-in structure that people can use free of charge.

Access is controlled because it is locked at all times, according to the STM, and only cyclists who are registered can unlock it using "an electronic key loaded on their OPUS card," the website explains.

The spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bikes can be parked there for a maximum of 48 hours, day or night, except from between 3:30 to 4:00 a.m.

Those who want to give it a try need to go inside the Lionel-Groulx metro station to first sign up, load the electronic key on their OPUS card and get a users' guide.