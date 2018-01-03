

CTV Montreal





Tenants in an apartment complex in the Town of Mount-Royal say they’re fed up with having minimal heat.

The 75 tenants live in a building at 25 Brittany Ave. say the cold weather snap has made it especially tough to live in their homes. The building’s heat is controlled by the company that owns it.

Tenants say the apartments have been as low as 15 degrees Celsius over the past week, and have not been able to warm up with frigid temperatures outside.



The Regie du Logement, Quebec's rental board, has mandated the standard housing temperature be kept at 21 degrees.

Many say they have been forced to buy portable heaters at their own expense or stay with others, including Loretta Dufresne who has had to stay with her sister.

“I feel like a bag lady. I’m going with bags with pajamas and toothpaste and different things. I can’t cook, I can’t stay home. I can’t take a shower. I’m dependent on other people, which I never did before in my whole life, ever,” she said, becoming emotional. “I always look after myself and my responsibilities and my problems. I don’t look for trouble, but this trouble is just continuing. It’s not being resolved, day by day. I don’t know how long this is going to continue.”



The tenants say the landlord has not been responsive to their demands to increase the temperature.

More to come.