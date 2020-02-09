MONTREAL -- Residents are having their say on whether the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) should continue on with plans to build a new sports complex.

The referendum was announced after 938 residents signed a registry last November to oppose the possibility of borrowing $27.8 million to pay for the $48.6-million project.

Mayor Philippe Roy has long defended the plan, saying consultations held in 2016 “found initial support for the new complex to be 88 per cent.”

"It's more than a sports centre. As a community, we want to build something for seniors and young families," he said. "If people say, 'No,' it's OK, but it sends the wrong message about what kind of community we want."

The sports complex, which is expected to get a subsidy from the provincial government, includes three pools, a gym, several multi-purpose rooms and spaces for community groups to gather.

Town officials say they are also planning to raise an additional $2 million to $3 million from the private sector.

Residents who have expressed support for the project insist the town needs a place to host indoor activities. Nevertheless, some argue they will only agree to the plan as long as it doesn't affect their taxes and there is adequate parking in the area.

Advance polling started Sunday and will continue on Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m at the TMR town hall located at 90 Roosevelt Avenue. The official polling day is Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-- with files from CTV News' Adam Kovac.